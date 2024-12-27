Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors’ promoted academy quintet are ready for first-team action, backed by team-mate Tiaki Chan, who has been impressed during pre-season training.

In September, the reigning champions confirmed full-time contracts for Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason, and Kian McDermott from 2025, joining Matt Peet’s senior squad ahead of the title-defending campaign.

The teenagers, who were all a part of the academy Grand Final winning side that defeated St Helens, were the first group to report to Robin Park Arena for pre-season, as well as undergoing work experience as part of their pathway alongside new recruit George Hirst.

They were soon joined by first-team players, including forward and France international Chan - with one player in particular standing out so far, with the first part of pre-season now completed for a Christmas break.

Wigan Warriors promoted academy star Taylor Kerr in pre-season training

“All pre-seasons are tough, but it makes it more enjoyable with the boys here. They get you through it. It’s tough for everyone, but training has been good,” said 24-year-old Chan.

“Those boys coming up, I’ve played with them a bit in reserves this year and I think they’re ready for it.

“They’ve been training really well and they are the ones bringing the tempo up. They’re doing really well, especially young Taylor Kerr. I think he’s been the standout since coming up. Kian McDermott as well, they’ve been killing it.

“Taylor has got that dog in him, I’m close with him. I see him as a little brother type of thing, he’s the same age as my little brother, he’s a good kid.

“He’s got a long way to go in this game and a long career ahead of him. He’s probably one of the fittest in the team.

“All the young boys, they bring their energy to training. You know you have to be on, they don’t give you anything. It’s been competitive, and that’s how you get better.”

The Grand Slam champions completed their annual infamous Formby Beach training session on Monday, with pre-season friendlies around the corner. Peet’s side will face newly-promoted Championship side Oldham, coached by Sean Long, on Sunday, January 19, at Boundary Park.

Wigan will then travel to AMT Headingley Stadium a week later to face Leeds Rhinos, as part of Ash Handley’s testimonial.