Wigan Warriors prop Luke Thompson picks up first Man of Steel points
One Wigan Warriors player received Man of Steel points following the latest round of Super League action.
In-form prop Luke Thompson picked up his first points of the season with two following the late comeback against Salford Red Devils.
The 28-year-old England international once again led for metres of any Wigan forward in the 22-12 victory with 122 from 15 carries. He also made 36 tackes against Paul Rowley’s outfit.
He was the only Wigan player to pick up points.