Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree wants to earn England call-up with international fixture confirmed

Wigan Warriors forward Tyler Dupree admits he has an eye on representing England once again with a mid-season international fixture now locked in.
By Josh McAllister
Published 1st May 2024, 07:30 BST
It was confirmed earlier in April that Shaun Wane’s side will face France in a double-header in Toulouse this June - their first fixture since last year’s end-of-season series against Tonga.

England Women take on France at 3.30pm (local time), followed by the Men’s international at 6pm – and both matches will be streamed live from Stade Ernest-Wallon on Super League+.

Tyler Dupree has scored three tries in 10 appearances to date in 2024 in all competitions

Prop Dupree, 24, was one of 13 debutants to feature during last year’s 64-0 victory over France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium - alongside current team-mates Harry Smith and Ethan Havard and former Wigan stars Toby King and Morgan Smithies.

He later earned his second cap during the final clash with Tonga at AMT Headingley Stadium, completing a whitewash over Kristian Woolf’s star-studded side with a convincing 26-4 victory.

With an international fixture now confirmed, Dupree admits that he wants to earn another call-up, while there is yet to be an announcement on the potential series against Samoa at the end of 2024.

“It’s something I’m definitely pushing towards,” Dupree said.

“It’s pushing my performances, but that’s always been the goal, to play internationally and hopefully I’m doing the right sort of things to be recognised.

“I feel like playing for England is one of those things that doesn’t come around too often. It’s a great achievement and a great honour.

“I’m proud to be able to represent my country and I want to continue that as well.”

The Halifax-born forward says playing to his best for club Wigan will hopefully help him catch the attention of England boss Wane, who returned to the Warriors in October 2021 as leadership and management director.

Dupree continued: “I always think of what Shaun Wane wants, it’s about how he sees us playing against the likes of Tonga, Samoa or Australia.

“Obviously that’s in the back of my mind, to play at that level and sort of prove that we can play at that level and that’s what I try to do in my performances.”

