Wigan Warriors quartet given international call

Kai Pearce-Paul

The 20-year-old ex-Croydon Hurricanes forward made a big impact in 2021, and was a joint winner of the young player of the year award along with Joe Shorrocks.

Pearce-Paul is joined in the squad by fellow Warriors Sam Halsall, Liam Marshall and James McDonnell.

St Helens’ Grand Final winners Lewis Dodd and Matty Lees will undertake fitness checks before joining the squad later in the week.

“Through the Knights programme we’re investing in the future of England Rugby League and, although we’ve had a few injuries and promotions to the senior set up it’s created opportunities for others to come in and show what they can do,” said coach Paul Anderson.

“I’m really excited about working with this group of players and helping them realise their potential.”

“The Knights is about developing talent, preparing well and competing hard.

"My job is to prepare players for the next step, the senior international team, and the connectivity between the two squads is massive.

“In camp players will be exposed to the critical differences between what they experience day-in and day-out with their clubs, and what they can expect as England internationals.

"For some of these players the chance to represent the senior side may come at this year’s World Cup, for others it might be 2025.”

The Knights will spend the week in camp in Leeds preparing for the Jamaica clash, which is also a testimonial match for Castleford Tigers’ Jordan Turner who is expected to line up for the ‘Reggae Warriors’.

The Knights’ preparation also includes a joint field session with Shaun Wane’s senior squad at Leeds Rhinos’ Emerald Headingley stadium.

Tickets for England Knights versus Jamaica are available now online at skiddle.com.