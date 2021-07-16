Wigan Warriors recall hooker from loan spell

Amir Bourouh made his breakthrough last year

The 20-year-old joined his hometown club ahead of this campaign but the Warriors made the decision to bring him back into the fold after their absentees stacked up.

Bourouh, who made three appearances for Wigan last season, is on the bench to face Huddersfield tonight.

While Adrian Lam was able to bring back two props - Ethan Havard and Ollie Partington - to the side which beat Huddersfield 16-12 five days earlier, halfback Jackson Hastings (suspension) and hooker Sam Powell (injury) have dropped out.

Three teenagers profited, with the knock-on effect saw Umyla Hanley start at full-back, Sam Halsall come in on the wing and 18-year-old Brad O'Neill promoted from the bench to start at hooker.

Wigan are also without Bevan French, Jai Field, Zak Hardaker, Dom Manfredi, Willie Isa and John Bateman.

Huddersfield: Golding; Senior, Wardle, Wood, Cudjoe; Pryce, Russell; Wilson, Peats, Gavet, Jones, McQueen, Yates. Subs: Hewitt, Peteru, Stevens, McGillvary.