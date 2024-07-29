Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors have a total attendance of 109,166 so far across the 2024 Super League campaign.

The reigning champions have enjoyed some huge crowds across their seven home league fixtures to date, with six more remaining in the current season.

20,152 marks the highest attendance of the Super League year so far in the Round 17 derby against St Helens at The Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan Warriors have enjoyed some fine attendances so far in 2024

The lowest crowd number to date is still an impressive 13,029 as the Warriors claimed a 36-14 victory over Castleford Tigers in Round 10.

The Battle of the Borough encounter in Round 16 saw an attendance of 16,053, with the latest result - a 40-4 defeat to Warrington Wolves - attracting a Friday night crowd of 15,763.

Wigan’s average attendance in 2023 was recorded at 13,494, with this year’s number currently standing at 15,588 - an increase of just over 2,000 so far.

Matt Peet’s side will be at home twice across 10 days to open up August, with back-to-back games against Huddersfield and Leigh before travelling to Headingley Stadium to face Leeds Rhinos.

Other remaining home fixtures include Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds and Salford, while Wigan will do battle with rivals Saints at this year’s Magic Weekend at Leeds United’s Elland Road.

Wigan Warriors attendances so far in 2024:

Round 3: Wigan Warriors 30-16 Huddersfield Giants: 15,357

Round 8: Wigan Warriors 36-14 Castleford Tigers: 13,029

Round 10: Wigan Warriors 30-8 Catalans Dragons: 14,481

Round 15: Wigan Warriors 36-0 London Broncos: 14,280

Round 16: Wigan Warriors 24-6 Leigh Leopards: 16,053

Round 17: Wigan Warriors 16-12 St Helens: 20,152

Round 19: Wigan Warriors 4-40 Warrington Wolves: 15,764