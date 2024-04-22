Wigan Warriors record second highest attendance of latest Super League round as four matches surpass 10k
and live on Freeview channel 276
The reigning Super League champions ran out 36-14 winners in their second home league game of the season, with a crowd of 13,029 at the DW Stadium.
Liam Marshall scored twice and surpassed 550 points for the club, while stand-off Ryan Hampshire was called into first-team action and celebrated a personal milestone of 500 Super League points following his own two scores in the triumph – while Bevan French and Abbas Miski also crossed in the win.
Leeds Rhinos attracted the largest crowd of the round with 13,128 at Headingley Stadium as Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants fought from behind to claim a 30-24 victory over Rohan Smith’s outfit.
Two other fixtures also surpassed 10,000, while London Broncos’ home clash with Salford Red Devils saw the lowest at 2,450 in the capital.
10,443 attended the Halliwell Jones Stadium as Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves claimed a close 16-14 victory over Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards.
St Helens 58-0 thrashing over struggling Hull FC was also watched on by 10,488 inside the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.
In the final match of the weekend, 8,583 were in Perpignan as Catalans Dragons claimed a 36-6 victory over Hull KR - Wigan’s next opponents in Round 9 at Craven Park.
Super League Round 8 attendances
Wigan Warriors 36-14 Castleford Tigers: 13,029
St Helens 58-0 Hull FC: 10,488
Leeds Rhinos 24-30 Huddersfield Giants: 13,128
London Broncos 4-12 Salford Red Devils: 2,450
Warrington Wolves 16-14 Leigh Leopards: 10,443
Catalans Dragons 36-6 Hull KR: 8,583
Attendances recorded by RugbyLeagueProject.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.