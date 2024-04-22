Wigan Warriors record second highest attendance of latest Super League round as four matches surpass 10k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The reigning Super League champions ran out 36-14 winners in their second home league game of the season, with a crowd of 13,029 at the DW Stadium.

Liam Marshall scored twice and surpassed 550 points for the club, while stand-off Ryan Hampshire was called into first-team action and celebrated a personal milestone of 500 Super League points following his own two scores in the triumph – while Bevan French and Abbas Miski also crossed in the win.

The official crowd at the DW Stadium on Friday night was announced at 13,029

Leeds Rhinos attracted the largest crowd of the round with 13,128 at Headingley Stadium as Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants fought from behind to claim a 30-24 victory over Rohan Smith’s outfit.

Two other fixtures also surpassed 10,000, while London Broncos’ home clash with Salford Red Devils saw the lowest at 2,450 in the capital.

10,443 attended the Halliwell Jones Stadium as Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves claimed a close 16-14 victory over Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards.

St Helens 58-0 thrashing over struggling Hull FC was also watched on by 10,488 inside the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

In the final match of the weekend, 8,583 were in Perpignan as Catalans Dragons claimed a 36-6 victory over Hull KR - Wigan’s next opponents in Round 9 at Craven Park.

Super League Round 8 attendances

Wigan Warriors 36-14 Castleford Tigers: 13,029

St Helens 58-0 Hull FC: 10,488

Leeds Rhinos 24-30 Huddersfield Giants: 13,128

London Broncos 4-12 Salford Red Devils: 2,450

Warrington Wolves 16-14 Leigh Leopards: 10,443

Catalans Dragons 36-6 Hull KR: 8,583