Wigan Warriors' recruitment-target revealed

Jacob Miller has been with Wakefield since 2015

The Warriors have some space available under the salary cap and are looking to make another signing.

They are considering making a move to try and land 29-year-old Miller.

No deal has been done, and the Australian is one of two halfbacks they are monitoring.

Miller, who has a strong running game, is understood to be under contract with Wakefield for next season.

He has been at the Yorkshire club since 2015, having previously played for Hull FC and Wests in the NRL.

Wigan are looking to bolster their halfback ranks ahead of next season.

Playmaker Jackson Hastings is leaving at the end of this campaign to return to the NRL with Wests, though Wigan still have two other options in the halves – Aussie Jai Field and academy product Harry Smith.

And there is still uncertainty over whether captain Thomas Leuluai, 36 - who is sidelined until the end of the season - will play on or retire to take up a coaching role.

As well as Hastings, and the uncertainty over Leuluai, Wigan are losing Oliver Gildart (Wests), Joe Bullock (Warrington), Amir Bourouh (Salford) and Tony Clubb (retirement) at the end of this season.

But they have already signed Leigh centre Iain Thornley, London winger Abbas Miski and NRL props Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago for next season.

All of those deals have been confirmed except for those regarding Thornley and Bullock.