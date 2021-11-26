Wigan Warriors release 2022 squad numbers
Wigan Warriors have released their squad numbers for the 2022 season.
There are 30 first-team players for next year, with new recruits Iain Thornley (4), Cade Cust (6), Patrick Mago (10), Kaide Ellis (15), Abbas Miski (24) and Ramon Silva (31) all included.
After an impressive 2021, where he played every minute of every game, Jake Bibby moves up to the No.2 shirt.
Morgan Smithies (14), Harry Smith (16), Oliver Partington (17), Ethan Havard (19), Liam Byrne (20), Kai Pearce-Paul (21), Joe Shorrocks (22), Jai Field (23), Sam Halsall (25), James
McDonnell (26), Umyla Hanley (27) and Brad O’Neill (28) have all been given new squad numbers.
There are also new additions from the Wigan Academy with Alex Sutton (29) and Matty Nicholson (30) both earning first-team squad numbers for the first time.
Wigan Warriors 2022 squad numbers:
1. Bevan French
2. Jake Bibby
3. Zak Hardaker
4. Iain Thornley
5. Liam Marshall
6. Cade Cust
7. Thomas Leuluai
8. Brad Singleton
9. Sam Powell
10. Patrick Mago
11. Willie Isa
12. Liam Farrell
13. John Bateman
14. Morgan Smithies
15. Kaide Ellis
16. Harry Smith
17. Oliver Partington
18. Warriors Fans
19. Ethan Havard
20. Liam Byrne
21. Kai Pearce-Paul
22. Joe Shorrocks
23. Jai Field
24. Abbas Miski
25. Sam Halsall
26. James McDonnell
27. Umyla Hanley
28. Brad O’Neill
29. Alex Sutton
30. Matty Nicholson
31. Ramon Silva
