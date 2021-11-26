Wigan Warriors release 2022 squad numbers

Warriors celebrate their 150th birthday in 2022

There are 30 first-team players for next year, with new recruits Iain Thornley (4), Cade Cust (6), Patrick Mago (10), Kaide Ellis (15), Abbas Miski (24) and Ramon Silva (31) all included.

After an impressive 2021, where he played every minute of every game, Jake Bibby moves up to the No.2 shirt.

Morgan Smithies (14), Harry Smith (16), Oliver Partington (17), Ethan Havard (19), Liam Byrne (20), Kai Pearce-Paul (21), Joe Shorrocks (22), Jai Field (23), Sam Halsall (25), James

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonnell (26), Umyla Hanley (27) and Brad O’Neill (28) have all been given new squad numbers.

There are also new additions from the Wigan Academy with Alex Sutton (29) and Matty Nicholson (30) both earning first-team squad numbers for the first time.

Wigan Warriors 2022 squad numbers:

1. Bevan French

2. Jake Bibby

3. Zak Hardaker

4. Iain Thornley

5. Liam Marshall

6. Cade Cust

7. Thomas Leuluai

8. Brad Singleton

9. Sam Powell

10. Patrick Mago

11. Willie Isa

12. Liam Farrell

13. John Bateman

14. Morgan Smithies

15. Kaide Ellis

16. Harry Smith

17. Oliver Partington

18. Warriors Fans

19. Ethan Havard

20. Liam Byrne

21. Kai Pearce-Paul

22. Joe Shorrocks

23. Jai Field

24. Abbas Miski

25. Sam Halsall

26. James McDonnell

27. Umyla Hanley

28. Brad O’Neill

29. Alex Sutton

30. Matty Nicholson

31. Ramon Silva