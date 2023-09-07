Wigan Warriors report operating loss of £1.15million in latest accounts
The figure is down from a deficit of £1.75million for the previous 12 months.
In the accounts - just published at Companies House - overall turnover increased by a whopping 43.5 per cent, from £4.6million to £6.6million.
That's 'comparative with conditions from 2019 and prior', as the sporting landscape collectively recovers from the Covid pandemic.
Salary costs increased by a 'modest' 3.9 per cent to £4.8million.
The annual report highlighted the importance of the 'continued support of the parent company, Lenagan Investments Limited', with the directors having a 'reasonable expectation that the company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future'.
The Lenagan family will, of course, end 16 years of ownership on November 30, when the Wigan-born billionaire Mike Danson will become the Warriors' new 100 per cent owner.
“The board’s medium-term goal for the company continues to be to achieve a break-even performance to both ensure the financial sustainability of the company and to provide the best opportunity for continued success in rugby league," read a statement accompanying the figures.
"The operating loss for the year in 2022 is higher than the board would like, but is not materially outside expectations given market conditions.”
It was pointed out that matchday receipts had returned 'broadly' to pre-pandemic levels, while sponsorship revenue were up £178,000 to £928,000.
Retail revenue had increased to a record £1.297million, which was put down to a combination of factors ‘including the successful rebrand in 2021, a new purpose-built shop at Robin Park Arena, an improved online shopping experience, and a more strategic approach to product lines'.
However, central distributions from Super League were down by between a fifth and a quarter from 2019 levels, due to the reduced Sky TV agreement.
“The board believe, under the direction of new ownership, that the most appropriate path to financial sustainability is to target revenue growth in all areas,” the report added, “while continuing to invest in the playing squads to maximise performance and provide an exciting product to Wigan Warriors and rugby league supporters in general."