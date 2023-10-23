Wigan Warriors reportedly have approach turned down for ex-Saints star Regan Grace
The Rugby Paper recently reported that 26-year-old winger Grace has turned down approaches from several Super League clubs for 2024, including Grand Final winners Wigan.
Grace, who won three Super League titles and a Challenge Cup with St Helens, opted to join French rugby union side Racing 92 at the end of 2022.
The Wales rugby league international scored 88 tries in 142 appearances for Saints but is yet to feature since making the switch after dealing with an Achilles injury, having suffered another relapse earlier in February.
And Blindside reports that the Port Talbot-born player has no plans on a cross-code return and is hopeful of making a successful union career.
Wigan wingers Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski are currently contracted through until at least the end of 2024, alongside youngster Jacob Douglas.