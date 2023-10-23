Wigan Warriors reportedly have approach turned down for ex-Saints star Regan Grace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rugby Paper recently reported that 26-year-old winger Grace has turned down approaches from several Super League clubs for 2024, including Grand Final winners Wigan.

Grace, who won three Super League titles and a Challenge Cup with St Helens, opted to join French rugby union side Racing 92 at the end of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wales rugby league international scored 88 tries in 142 appearances for Saints but is yet to feature since making the switch after dealing with an Achilles injury, having suffered another relapse earlier in February.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helens's Regan Grace is wrapped up by Salford's Alex Gerrard & Deon Cross in Round 21 of the 2022 season

And Blindside reports that the Port Talbot-born player has no plans on a cross-code return and is hopeful of making a successful union career.