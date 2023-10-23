News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Wigan Warriors reportedly have approach turned down for ex-Saints star Regan Grace

Wigan Warriors have had an approach for Regan Grace turned down with the ex-St Helens winger set to continue his career in rugby union, according to reports.
By Josh McAllister
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Rugby Paper recently reported that 26-year-old winger Grace has turned down approaches from several Super League clubs for 2024, including Grand Final winners Wigan.

Grace, who won three Super League titles and a Challenge Cup with St Helens, opted to join French rugby union side Racing 92 at the end of 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wales rugby league international scored 88 tries in 142 appearances for Saints but is yet to feature since making the switch after dealing with an Achilles injury, having suffered another relapse earlier in February.

St Helens's Regan Grace is wrapped up by Salford's Alex Gerrard & Deon Cross in Round 21 of the 2022 seasonSt Helens's Regan Grace is wrapped up by Salford's Alex Gerrard & Deon Cross in Round 21 of the 2022 season
St Helens's Regan Grace is wrapped up by Salford's Alex Gerrard & Deon Cross in Round 21 of the 2022 season
Most Popular

And Blindside reports that the Port Talbot-born player has no plans on a cross-code return and is hopeful of making a successful union career.

Wigan wingers Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski are currently contracted through until at least the end of 2024, alongside youngster Jacob Douglas.

Related topics:Super LeagueWales