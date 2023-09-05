News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Wigan Warriors reporter Amos Wynn prepares to say goodbye to the role

After almost two years of being the Warriors reporter for Wigan Today, I’m preparing to step away from the role for a different challenge.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

I’ve already started my new position elsewhere, but I’m still on hand for the next few weeks to provide some of the usual coverage.

My journey covering Wigan dates back to 2017.

While on work experience, learning from the legendary Phil Wilkinson, I wrote a number of pieces previewing the Challenge Cup final with Hull FC.

The DW StadiumThe DW Stadium
The DW Stadium
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fast forward a couple of years, I found myself as a volunteer on the club’s media.

I initially only emailed about doing one match, but ended up doing two seasons.

My first game was a pre-season friendly at Salford, and a few weeks later I reported on the World Club Challenge.

I picked up so much during my time with the club, and learnt so many of the key skills needed to be a sports journalist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After completing my masters, I briefly worked on the news desk at Wigan Today, before moving over to sport.

I couldn’t have wished for a better first season.

To be the reporter for the club’s 150th year was an incredible honour, and reporting on the Challenge Cup final win at Tottenham was the icing on the cake.

I was also able to cover the Rugby League World Cup, where I like to think I milked every Wigan link available- even if it was very niche at times.

This year has provided plenty of great memories too, and here’s hoping Matty Peet’s side can finish it with a Grand Final win next month as it would be the fairytale ending to Ian Lenagan’s ownership of the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s going to be strange not to be covering the Warriors on a regular basis, but I am hoping to remain involved in some way- including my interviews in the programme.

From multiple Magic Weekends, to the passion of the Good Friday Derby, to dressing up as Mighty Max (yes I’ve done that), to seeing Bevan French score seven tries in a game- I’ve had a lovely old time.

Like I say, I’m done just yet, but this feels like the right time to reflect and say thank you to the club, the people I’ve met in the press box, and the fans.

Related topics:WiganHull FCSalfordTottenham