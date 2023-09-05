Watch more videos on Shots!

I’ve already started my new position elsewhere, but I’m still on hand for the next few weeks to provide some of the usual coverage.

My journey covering Wigan dates back to 2017.

While on work experience, learning from the legendary Phil Wilkinson, I wrote a number of pieces previewing the Challenge Cup final with Hull FC.

Fast forward a couple of years, I found myself as a volunteer on the club’s media.

I initially only emailed about doing one match, but ended up doing two seasons.

My first game was a pre-season friendly at Salford, and a few weeks later I reported on the World Club Challenge.

I picked up so much during my time with the club, and learnt so many of the key skills needed to be a sports journalist.

After completing my masters, I briefly worked on the news desk at Wigan Today, before moving over to sport.

I couldn’t have wished for a better first season.

To be the reporter for the club’s 150th year was an incredible honour, and reporting on the Challenge Cup final win at Tottenham was the icing on the cake.

I was also able to cover the Rugby League World Cup, where I like to think I milked every Wigan link available- even if it was very niche at times.

This year has provided plenty of great memories too, and here’s hoping Matty Peet’s side can finish it with a Grand Final win next month as it would be the fairytale ending to Ian Lenagan’s ownership of the club.

It’s going to be strange not to be covering the Warriors on a regular basis, but I am hoping to remain involved in some way- including my interviews in the programme.

From multiple Magic Weekends, to the passion of the Good Friday Derby, to dressing up as Mighty Max (yes I’ve done that), to seeing Bevan French score seven tries in a game- I’ve had a lovely old time.