Abbas Miski went over for a second half brace as John Winder’s side continued their unbeaten start to the season.

The two teams were all square at 10-10 at half time, with Tom Forber and Adam Jones going over for the Warriors.

After the break, Wigan pulled clear, as they stopped their opponents from adding any more points, while Miski, Max Wood and Ben O’Keefe all added their names to the scoresheet.