Wigan Warriors reserves roundup: Alex Sutton scores a hat-trick in a 40-6 victory over Leeds Rhinos

Alex Sutton, who was back from his loan with Newcastle Thunder for the game, went over for a hat-trick, while Abbas Miski, Brad O’Neill, Logan Astley and Jack Bibby were amongst the scorers as well.

Coach John Winder praised the second half display of his side, with the lead only being 8-6 at the break.

He said: “It was a really tight game, it was really competitive all the way through and I don’t think the scoreline really reflected it. The performance from the boys was outstanding, they were consistent for the full 80 minutes and they just gradually ground the result out.

Alex Sutton went over for a hat-trick (Credit: Darren Greenhalgh)

“It was a high quality game. Leeds played their part, they were really energetic and played some good stuff in the first half, and we probably dropped a bit too much ball. In the second in particular we played really well. Our defence all the way through the game was very good.

“I talked to the boys before saying Leeds are up there with the players they produce, and there are plenty of examples of really good junior games based over there. We’ve always had tough games over there and didn’t expect anything else on Friday night.

“The most important thing about reserves is that everyone is at different stages in their development.

“We’ve got guys that are trying to push first team involvement, guys trying to make their debut at reserve level, and guys who are too old for academy and fit the model of why the reserves were brought back in, as it gives players time to develop within the system.

“Young Alex Sutton came back from Newcastle and he was outstanding. He played really well. The junior players are going well, Junior Nsemba in particular has been doing very well. There’s lots of positives.