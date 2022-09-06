Wigan Warriors reserves roundup: John Winder's side complete unbeaten regular season
Wigan Warriors reserves completed an unbeaten regular season with a 32-0 victory over Warrington Wolves on Friday night.
By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:55 am
John Winder’s side have won all 13 of their matches this year, hold a points difference of 546, and sit eight points clear at the top of the table.
Ben O’Keefe and Kieran Tyrer both went over for braces in the latest victory, while Sam Halsall, Logan Astley and Thomas Mitchell were all on the scoresheet as well in the game at Victoria Park.