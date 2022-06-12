Wigan Warriors reserves roundup: John Winder's side extend unbeaten run with victory over Warrington

Tom Mitchell was among the scorers for John Winder’s side, as he went over twice in the victory.
This result makes it seven wins out of seven for Wigan.
Despite the eventual outcome, it was the visitors who scored the opening try of the game, as they took a 6-0 lead after 24 minutes.
The Warriors quickly pulled one back through Jack Bibby, before Logan Astley put them ahead just after the half an hour mark.
Read More
Just before the break, Adam Jones extended the lead, before adding the extras himself, to give Wigan an 18-6 lead at half time.
Soon after the restart, Ben O’Keefe added his name to the scoresheet, before Mitchell claimed his brace within space of 12 minutes.
With six minutes remaining, Kieran Tyrer went over for the final try of the afternoon, to round off a good day for Wigan.