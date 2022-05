John Winder’s side continued their unbeaten run with the win at Robin Park Arena.

Sam Halsall went over five times, with all of his tries coming in the second half.

Meanwhile, Ben O’Keefe, Tom Mitchell, Junior Nsemba, Matty Nicholson, and Kieran Tyrer claimed braces, while Toby Brannan, James McDonnell and Max Wood were on the scoresheet as well.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Halsall scored five second half tries