Wigan Warriors reserves roundup: Logan Astley scores a brace as John Winder's side continue their long unbeaten run

John Winder’s side made it 11 wins on the bounce, courtesy of a dominant second half display.

Logan Astley was among the scorers for Wigan, as he went over for a brace.

Despite the Warriors eventually coming away clear winners, there was nothing to separate the two sides at half time.

Logan Astley went over for a brace in the reserves' victory

Junior Nsemba and Jacob Kilner-Douglas were both on the scoresheet, as they headed into the changing rooms at Robin Park Arena drawing 8-8.

They were also a man down, after Max Wood was shown a yellow card.

Following the restart, Wigan were able to put their foot down in order to claim the two points.

Within a minute of the action getting back underway, Astley had claimed his first of the afternoon, with his second coming later in the half.