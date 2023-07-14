Wigan Warriors return to winning ways with victory over Warrington Wolves

Matty Peet’s side were able to successfully bounce back from last week’s defeat to Wakefield Trinity, and came from behind twice during the opening 40 minutes of the game at the DW Stadium.

Kai Pearce-Paul was among the Warriors’ key performers, with 22-year-old named man of the match on his return from injury.

James Harrison opened the scoring for the visitors after only seven minutes, with a space appearing in the Wigan line after a quick offload.

Bevan French was among the Wigan scorers.

From there, Peet’s side started to grow into the game, but initially struggled to find a way past their opponents.

Ahead of the half hour mark, their persistence was rewarded, with a series of quick passes creating space for Liam Marshall down the left wing.

Like Stefan Ratchford for the Wolves, Harry Smith was on hand to add the extras to make it 6-6.

Shortly after, Warrington edged their way back in front, with Daryl Clark powering over from close-range, but the lead didn’t last for long.

With two minutes remaining in the first half, a superb dummy from Smith set Wigan on their way for their second try of the evening.

The ball was worked to Jake Wardle, who made good metres down the left side, before passing inside to Bevan French.

Following the restart, the Warriors went ahead for the first time, with Smith successfully converting a penalty from close-range.

The lead was soon extended, as Wardle added his name to the scoresheet.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, the victory was secured.

Jai Field made a quick break through the Wire line, and provided Liam Farrell with an easy route over.

After a close first half, the Warriors were just able to find another gear after the break, and now head into next week’s Challenge Cup semi-final with Hull KR on the back of a strong victory.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Kai Pearce-Paul, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.