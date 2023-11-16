Wigan Warriors reveal new home and away shirts for 2024 Super League campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
The home shirt boasts a more traditional cherry and white hoop design with a new twist. Additionally, the four stars denoting the club’s World Club titles appear on the trim of the right sleeve. The words ‘Ancient & Loyal’ feature on the trim of the left sleeve, with shirt number 18 traditionally dedicated to Wigan Warriors fans.
The Super League champions announced a new major partnership with local company Greenmount Projects ahead of the release, with their green logo featuring on the front of the 2024 playing shirts.
Signing a two-year deal as the club’s official principal partner, Greenmount Projects have also renewed their community foundation partnership contract for the next 24-months.
Smalley Decorators feature on the breast of the home shirt alongside the famous Kappa Omni logo and Wigan Warriors club badge.
KHD Brokk Hire Ltd appear on both collars with Cadena Global on the right sleeve and CRS on the left sleeve. The rear of the shirt features the logos of long-term kit partners Node4, Davanti Tyres and Steve Woods Ltd.
For the away kit, the shirt features a bold non-traditional colour palette consisting of azure and navy blue with a magenta trim.
Chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “As I mentioned when we announced the deal with Kappa, we have worked hard to create a really compelling product range for our players and fans.
"Both Men’s and Women’s players have been involved in the process from the beginning and we are delighted with the outcome.”
The 2024 replica shorts feature Loch Lomond Whiskies (adults only), Fase Group Ltd, LCS Pipework Ltd and FBW Engineering Ltd, whilst the home socks will carry the logo of Pall Mall Carpets. The away socks feature the logo of Pall Mall Carpets.
Kits are available to order online, with in-store purchases commencing from Tuesday, November 21.
Kits are available in all sizes from 0-12 months up to 8XL, with adult shirts priced at £52, junior shirts at £38 and mini-kits (including shorts and socks) priced at £42.