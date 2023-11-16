Wigan Warriors have unveiled their new home and away shirts for the 2024 Super League campaign in partnership with Kappa.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The home shirt boasts a more traditional cherry and white hoop design with a new twist. Additionally, the four stars denoting the club’s World Club titles appear on the trim of the right sleeve. The words ‘Ancient & Loyal’ feature on the trim of the left sleeve, with shirt number 18 traditionally dedicated to Wigan Warriors fans.

The Super League champions announced a new major partnership with local company Greenmount Projects ahead of the release, with their green logo featuring on the front of the 2024 playing shirts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signing a two-year deal as the club’s official principal partner, Greenmount Projects have also renewed their community foundation partnership contract for the next 24-months.

Smalley Decorators feature on the breast of the home shirt alongside the famous Kappa Omni logo and Wigan Warriors club badge.

KHD Brokk Hire Ltd appear on both collars with Cadena Global on the right sleeve and CRS on the left sleeve. The rear of the shirt features the logos of long-term kit partners Node4, Davanti Tyres and Steve Woods Ltd.

For the away kit, the shirt features a bold non-traditional colour palette consisting of azure and navy blue with a magenta trim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “As I mentioned when we announced the deal with Kappa, we have worked hard to create a really compelling product range for our players and fans.

Skipper Liam Farrell (central) models the 2024 Wigan Warriors home kit with Bevan French (left) and Ethan Havard (right). Photo courtesy of Wigan Warriors.

"Both Men’s and Women’s players have been involved in the process from the beginning and we are delighted with the outcome.”

The 2024 replica shorts feature Loch Lomond Whiskies (adults only), Fase Group Ltd, LCS Pipework Ltd and FBW Engineering Ltd, whilst the home socks will carry the logo of Pall Mall Carpets. The away socks feature the logo of Pall Mall Carpets.

Kits are available to order online, with in-store purchases commencing from Tuesday, November 21.