Wigan Warriors reveal Sam Powell injury time frame and confirm Brad O'Neill appeal

The hooker went off in Thursday’s game against Hull KR with a foot injury.

Head coach Matty Peet has confirmed the extent of the problem.

He said: “He’s got an injury to his foot, so we are anticipating around a month. He’s had a scan so he’s just waiting for a few specialist appointments. He will feature again this season, we anticipate.”

Sam Powell

The club may also be without Brad O’Neill for the next few weeks, after he was handed a Grade C charge for coming into contact with the referee in a recent reserves game.