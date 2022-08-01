Wigan Warriors reveal Sam Powell injury time frame and confirm Brad O'Neill appeal

The hooker went off in Thursday’s game against Hull KR with a foot injury.
Head coach Matty Peet has confirmed the extent of the problem.
He said: “He’s got an injury to his foot, so we are anticipating around a month. He’s had a scan so he’s just waiting for a few specialist appointments. He will feature again this season, we anticipate.”
The club may also be without Brad O’Neill for the next few weeks, after he was handed a Grade C charge for coming into contact with the referee in a recent reserves game.
Peet has confirmed the club has appealed the decision.