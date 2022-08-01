Wigan Warriors reveal Sam Powell injury time frame and confirm Brad O'Neill appeal

Wigan Warriors are set to be without Sam Powell for the next month.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 1st August 2022, 6:00 pm

The hooker went off in Thursday’s game against Hull KR with a foot injury.

Head coach Matty Peet has confirmed the extent of the problem.

He said: “He’s got an injury to his foot, so we are anticipating around a month. He’s had a scan so he’s just waiting for a few specialist appointments. He will feature again this season, we anticipate.”

The club may also be without Brad O’Neill for the next few weeks, after he was handed a Grade C charge for coming into contact with the referee in a recent reserves game.

Peet has confirmed the club has appealed the decision.

