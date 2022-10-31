The navy shirt features a neon design consisting of multi-coloured flashes, a purple trim and an ombre gradient effect on the club’s badge.

OpenExchange, the club’s principal partner, is included on the front of the replica shirt with their logo.

The shirt also carries the logos of technical partner, hummel, as well as sponsors The Skinny Food Co, Davanti Tyres, Steve Woods Ltd, Node4 and Complete Roofing Systems.

Wigan Warriors have revealed their new away kit for 2023

Meanwhile, the replica shorts feature Loch Lomond Whiskies, with the socks carrying the logo of Pall Mall Carpets.

Along with the home kit, the away shirt can be purchased online and in the club store at Robin Park Arena.

Adult shirts are priced at £50, with juniors costing £35.

