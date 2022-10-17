Wigan Warriors reveal their new home kit for the 2023 rugby league season

Similar to the strip for the club’s 150th year, the shirt has a traditional style, featuring cherry and white hoops, with additional flashes.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski hopes the new kit can spark a range of emotions for fans of all ages.

“Everybody remembers their first Wigan kit,” he said.

Wigan Warriors have revealed their new kit

“Mine was an Umbro cherry and white one with JJB on the front.

“I got it on Christmas Day from my mum and dad. I also received a Mitre Multiplex rugby ball. That Christmas, I spent hours on the field in Marus Bridge, covered in mud, in the jersey and catching the ball, I couldn’t have been happier.

“I hope that when people receive the 2023 Wigan jersey, it will ignite something in their hearts.

“For young boys and girls who want to play for Wigan when they are older, believe in that jersey, as anything is possible – I can vouch for that.

“For the older generation, I hope it evokes memories from their lifetime of supporting this wonderful sporting institution.”

Appearing on the front of the shirt is the logo of the club’s principal partner OpenExchange.

Meanwhile, technical partner Hummel along with sponsors The Skinny Food Co, Davanti Tyres, Steve Woods Ltd, Node4 and Complete Roofing System appear as well.

The replica cherry red shorts feature Loch Lomond Whiskies while the socks carry the logo of Pall Mall Carpets.

The kit is available to buy online and from the club shop at Robin Park Arena, priced at £50 for adults and £35 for juniors.