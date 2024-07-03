Kruise Leeming will be out for around six weeks with an ankle injury

Kruise Leeming will miss half of the rest of Wigan Warriors’ regular season with an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old hooker – an off-season recruit from the NRL – pulled up lame during the second half of Warriors' last outing, the 36-0 victory over London on June 21.

He's been scanned and assessed over the international break, and coach Matty Peet delivered a disappointing verdict during his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Kruise has got sindesmosis, so he's probably going to be out for around the six-week mark," said Peet, who had better news on centre Jake Wardle, who missed England's victory in France last weekend. "Jake is going to be okay for Leigh this weekend."

Peet also provided an update on full-back Jai Field, who has been out since suffering a hamstring injury during the Challenge Cup final at the beginning of last month.

"Jai's probably got another month to go before we see him back," said Peet. "He's flying at the moment, he feels strong with his hamstring, he's running and he's got his power back.

"But the fact is the scan presented a tear in his hamstring, so we've got to treat it accordingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's obviously frustrating for Jai, because he feels he could probably play, but we're going to err on the side of caution. And until he's been scanned again and until that tear is fully healed, we won't be taking any risks."

Peet has named all four of his England representatives in Wigan’s 21-man squad for Friday’s ‘Battle of the Borough’ against Leigh at the Brick Community Stadium.

That includes hooker Brad O’Neill, who made his international debut against France in Toulouse, and has been on top of the world on his return to Robin Park.

"To be honest, Brad's one of those players who's always full of enthusiasm,” added Peet. "Everything that you put in front of him, he just laps it up, he's always a bundle of energy and this week's been exactly the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he should take a lot of encouragement as well as pride from what he's achieved in playing for his country."

In addition to Leeming, youngster Jacob Douglas has dropped out of the 21-man squad for Friday’s 'Battle of the Borough' at the Brick Community Stadium, with Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree back from suspension.

Leigh coach Adrian Lam has included former Wigan men Zak Hardaker, Josh Charnley, Jack Hughes and Umyla Hanley in his provisional squad along with his son, Lachlan - a former St Pat’s junior.

Wigan squad: Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O'Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Mike Cooper, Patrick Mago, Luke Thompson, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba, Sam Walters, Ryan Hampshire, Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad