Jai Field scored a hat-trick in the win over Wakefield, but the game was much closer than the scoreline suggests.

Wigan Warriors face Huddersfield Giants this Saturday in the Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 5:00 pm

Matty Peet’s side have knocked out three opponents on their way to the showpiece occasion in the capital.

They started their cup run at home back in March, and have since faced a tough away day and a semi-final against their biggest rivals at Elland Road.

The journey finishes in North London this weekend, with one of rugby league’s biggest prizes up for grabs.

Here is Wigan’s story so far:

1. Wigan Warriors 20-0 Salford Red Devils

The Wigan players celebrate a 20-0 victory over Paul Rowley's side.

2. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 07/05/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v St Helens - Elland Road, Leeds, England - Wigan celebrate victory over St Helens.

Wigan Warriors face Huddersfield Giants in this weekend's Challenge Cup final

3. The first try

Liam Byrne went over for the first try of Wigan's cup run in a home game against Salford Red Devils.

4. A tough quarter-final tie

Wigan took on Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue in the quarter-finals.

