Kruise Leeming applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Super League’s split round of fixtures in Round 20 has concluded, meaning the business end of the season is well and truly upon us, with just seven games remaining of the regular campaign.

Wigan Warriors are back in action this week following a mini-break due to Super League’s split round of fixtures, which was created to make sure players from across all 12 clubs enjoyed a well-deserved rest following a busy six months of the season.

With just six rounds remaining of the regular season, things are heating up at both ends of the table. Who will win the League Leaders’ Shield? Who will finish in the top two, guaranteeing a home semi-final in the play-offs? Who will make the top six? Who will miss out on a play-off spot? Who will finish with the unwanted wooden spoon? There’s still a helluva lot to play for, for every club.

But let’s focus on Wigan, who are currently second in the Super League table, four points behind league leaders Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Robins travel to Castleford Tigers this weekend, whilst the Warriors make the short trip across to the North West to face Warrington Wolves on Friday night, and let’s not forget to mention to the mouthwatering battle at the Brick Community Stadium next week between Wigan and Hull KR in a game that could have a big say on who claims the League Leaders’ Shield at the end of the season.

Hull KR and Wigan have a similar run-in if we are talking pure statistics. Having worked out the opposition’s average league place for the Robins and Warriors, there isn’t much separating them, with Hull KR on 6.0 and Wigan on 6.14. However, Wigan have the slight home advantage, with four home games remaining compared to the three of Hull KR.

Let’s take a look a just below Wigan now, with third-placed Leigh Leopards just one point behind their borough rivals.

Out of all the teams currently in the top six, it is Adrian Lam’s side that, statistically, has the most favourable run-in, with their opposition’s average league position being the lowest (8.14) out of their top six rivals.

Leigh don’t have to play Hull KR or Wigan, the only teams above them in the ladder, whilst four of their remaining seven games are against teams who are currently in the bottom five – Salford Red Devils, Castleford, Warrington and Huddersfield Giants.

St Helens and Leeds Rhinos are currently sitting fourth and fifth respectively, both on 26 points.

Again, statistically speaking, Saints have the most difficult run-in out of every club inside the top six. Paul Wellens’ side still has games remaining against the three teams above them in Hull KR, Wigan and Leigh.

Leeds also have to face Hull KR, Wigan and Leigh still. However, the Rhinos’ run-in is ever so slightly more favourable, with Brad Arthur’s men still to face Castleford, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield – three of the four bottom-four clubs.

As for Wakefield, who have enjoyed an outstanding return to Super League so far, they also have a favourable run-in as they aim to secure a play-off spot. Daryl Powell’s outfit still has games against Huddersfield and Castleford, as well as Salford twice. They do, however, still have to face Wigan and Hull KR.

It’s shaping up to be a pulsating end to the Super League season, with so much still to play for. We can’t even think about the Grand Final and Old Trafford just yet!

For clarity, here is the run-in of every club inside the top six heading into the remainder of the regular season...

1. Hull KR: Castleford Tigers (A), Wigan Warriors (A), Leeds Rhinos (A), St Helens (H), Hull FC (H), Wakefield Trinity (A), Warrington Wolves (H).

Opposition average league place: 6.0

Three home games, four away games

2. Wigan Warriors: Warrington Wolves (A), Hull KR (H), Wakefield Trinity (H), Catalans Dragons (A), St Helens (A), Castleford Tigers (H), Leeds Rhinos (H).

Opposition average league position: 6.14

Four home games, three away games

3. Leigh Leopards: Leeds Rhinos (H), Hull FC (A), Salford Red Devils (H), Castleford Tigers (A), Warrington Wolves (A), St Helens (H), Huddersfield Giants (H).

Opposition average league position: 8.14

Four home games, three away games

4. St Helens: Wakefield Trinity (A), Huddersfield Giants (H), Hull FC (H), Hull KR (A), Wigan Warriors (H), Leigh Leopards (A), Castleford Tigers (H).

Opposition average league position: 5.71

Four home games, three away games

5. Leeds Rhinos: Leigh Leopards (A), Castleford Tigers (A), Hull KR (H), Hull FC (A), Huddersfield Giants (A), Catalans Dragons (H), Wigan Warriors (A).

Opposition average league position: 6.28

Two home games, five away games

6. Wakefield Trinity: St Helens (H), Salford Red Devils (A), Wigan Warriors (A), Huddersfield Giants (H), Castleford Tigers (A), Hull KR (H), Salford Red Devils (A).

Opposition average league position: 7.42