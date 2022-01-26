Sam Halsall completes his hat-trick

The centre went over for a hat-trick, against the team he was on loan with last season, in the 42-12 victory for Matty Peet’s side.

Despite the three tries, the 20-year-old was just happy to be in match action.

He said: “Our mentality was to start fast and have a high intensity throughout the game. Defence is a massive part of rugby, if you can’t do that then you can’t do anything.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve been looking forward to this game for a while now, it’s been a tough long pre-season but so I’m just glad to get out there for 80 minutes to be honest.

“It’s always good to get this game out the way to blow the cobwebs away, and I’m excited for the season now.

“I’m glad to get the hat-trick but I have to thank my teammates for that, they put the ball in my hands and all I had to do was score.

“It was weird playing my old team-mates, but I put it to the back of my mind and focused on my own game. Like last year I want to play as many games as possible and when I do, I want to take my chance to do my part for the team.”

Halsall was pleased to see younger players at the club being given the opportunity and believes it could be important throughout the season.

“I have to give a massive shout-out to the young lads who came on because they held their own,” he added.

“They didn’t let the intensity drop. It’s really important that they get a chance, because they might be needed if injuries come our way in the season."