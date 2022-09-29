The Wigan Warriors hooker understands the importance of the club’s community work, and the steps they have taken this season to be more connected.

As well as impacting the fans, he states there’s also a positive effect on the squad.

He said: “As part of being professionals in what we do, it’s important that we do engage with the community.

Sam Powell understands the importance of working with the community

“I remember when I was little, playing for my amateur club, it was a great occasion to have any sports stars coming in. I definitely took a lot away from it.

“You are just a player but sometimes you are somebody’s hero, and that’s why I love going out there.