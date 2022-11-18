As part of this, the 30-year-old will lead out his hometown club against Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium on February 5 (K.O. 3pm), in their final game of pre-season.

The match will see the full first team squad involved, and is the first public event of Powell’s testimonial, with more things planned throughout the year.

Powell said: “It’s going to be a special year for me, my family and friends. This will be my 11th season coming up and to spend such a long time at a special club like Wigan is a real achievement.

Sam Powell has been granted a testimonial year

“When I signed my last contract, I mentioned how important the Club is to me and my family. I’m very grateful for how supportive Rads (Kris Radlinski) and his staff have been.

“I’m very grateful for the committee I’ve got in place. They’ll be the backbone of this year being successful. My first job is to play well for Wigan. I’ll rip in when I get back in pre-season and I’m hoping it will be a very successful year.

“I hope the fans buy into it; I really appreciate the support. I was a fan before I started playing so I know what it’s like.

“A massive thank you to all my old teammates, staff and coaches – back in my amateur days too. My wife Ria has been on the journey with me. I’m hoping this season is going to be great.”

Powell has been a one-club man since joining the Warriors academy from St Patricks at the age of 16.

He earned the heritage number 1041 after making a try-scoring debut against Hull FC in 2012.

Winning five major trophies so far, Powell made his 250th appearance for the Club in Wigan’s final game of 2022 and he has scored 40 tries overall.

His honours include two Super League Grand Finals (2016 and 2018), a World Club Challenge (2017) and two League Leaders’ Shields (2012 and 2020).

Powell has also represented England, featuring for the Knights team and most recently the senior side, making his debut against Fiji in a World Cup warm-up match in September.

He signed a new two-year deal with Wigan in 2022, which will see him stay at the club at least until the end of 2024.

Ahead of the friendly with Salford, he will launch his own testimonial shirt, which will be available to buy from the club.

Executive director Kris Radlinski said: “As a Club we are very proud to support Sam in his benefit year.

“From the moment Sam joined us as a young lad, he has never taken his position within the club for granted.

“He brings an outstanding attitude and worth ethic to our training centre every day. This type of commitment and endeavour has not gone unnoticed by his teammates and staff which is why he is so respected.