Wigan Warriors: Sam Powell handed a Grade E charge for dangerous contact in the Good Friday Derby

Wigan Warriors’ Sam Powell has been handed a Grade E charge.

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 12:11 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th April 2022, 12:23 pm

The hooker was sent to the sin-bin for dangerous contact in the Good Friday defeat to St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Wigan will have to wait to discover the extent of his punishment, with the case being referred to a tribunal, that will meet on April 20.

Powell is still eligible to play in the Easter Monday game against Wakefield, with none of the notices taking effect until midnight on Wednesday.

Sam Powell was sent to the sin-bin in the defeat to St Helens
