The hooker was sent to the sin-bin for dangerous contact in the Good Friday defeat to St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan will have to wait to discover the extent of his punishment, with the case being referred to a tribunal, that will meet on April 20.

Powell is still eligible to play in the Easter Monday game against Wakefield, with none of the notices taking effect until midnight on Wednesday.