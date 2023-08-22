The young hooker has recently signed a new four-year deal with the club to keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Powell states he enjoys working alongside the 21-year-old.

“Brad is a good player,” he said.

Sam Powell

“He’s going to be a great for Wigan for a long time.

“I learn off him, and he learns off me.

“At the beginning of the season I really enjoyed playing with him, and I think he’d say the same.

“When we were on the field at the same time, it was good to defend together.

“He’s a really good player, so it was only a matter of time before he got his shot.

“He will be here for a long time, he’s got a good head on him and rips in as well.

“I’m delighted he’s got a new deal, because he’s got a young family and it gives him security.”

Away from the field, Powell has spent the season celebrating his testimonial year, with a number of events taking place throughout the campaign.

“It’s been a good year,” he added.

“I’ve had loads of help with people on my committee- without them I couldn’t have done it.

“We’ve gained close friends, we’ll talk to them for life.

“The time they’ve committed is brilliant.

“A big thanks to all of the boys as well for helping me out.”

Powell’s former teammate and close friend Josh Charnley is gearing up for his own testimonial year in 2024.

The Leigh Leopards winger, who has recently won his fourth Challenge Cup, has already started his initial preparations.

“He’ll absolutely kill it,” Powell stated.

“Look at the way he’s playing at the minute, he’s flying, and I knew he would.

“He went through a tough patch last year and my advice was to get into a different environment, which he has done.

“He’s flourished and is back scoring tries.

“I know he’s very happy and so is his family.