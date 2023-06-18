Wigan Warriors' Sam Powell set for a spell on the sidelines following operation

The hooker, who has missed the last two games for Matty Peet’s side, will undergo an operation on his shoulder which will keep him out for around the next four weeks.

Following the 14-12 victory over Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, the Wigan head coach explained Powell’s recent absence.

“Sam was originally dropped for selection reasons but it’s allowed us to take a look at a shoulder injury he’s been playing with,” he explained.

Sam Powell

“He will have a small operation on that now.

“He’s been playing through the pain this year- playing very very bravely.

“It’s time now for him to have the operation, which will keep him out for four weeks.”

Powell joins Willie Isa, Kai Pearce-Paul and Mike Cooper on Wigan’s current injury list.

