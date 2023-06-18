News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors' Sam Powell set for a spell on the sidelines following operation

Wigan Warriors’ Sam Powell is set for a spell on the sidelines.
By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Jun 2023, 19:01 BST- 1 min read

The hooker, who has missed the last two games for Matty Peet’s side, will undergo an operation on his shoulder which will keep him out for around the next four weeks.

Following the 14-12 victory over Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, the Wigan head coach explained Powell’s recent absence.

“Sam was originally dropped for selection reasons but it’s allowed us to take a look at a shoulder injury he’s been playing with,” he explained.

Sam Powell
“He will have a small operation on that now.

“He’s been playing through the pain this year- playing very very bravely.

“It’s time now for him to have the operation, which will keep him out for four weeks.”

Powell joins Willie Isa, Kai Pearce-Paul and Mike Cooper on Wigan’s current injury list.

Brad O’Neill has played as hooker in the Warriors’ last two outings, while Cade Cust has featured off the bench.

