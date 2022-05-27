The fullback ranks it higher than Martin Offiah’s famous moment at Wembley in 1994, stating it’s spoken about more because it’s better publicised.

Tomkins says he didn’t really appreciate just how good a moment it was at the time.

“It was amazing,” he said.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Tomkins and Sam Tomkins celebrate winning the Challenge Cup in 2011

“During the game you don’t dwell on it, it’s only looking back that you realise just how special Joel’s try actually was. He isn’t necessarily known for scoring tries, he doesn’t really like much attention about it.

“People harp on about Martin Offiah’s try, however long ago that was, but to be honest, Joel’s was better.

“Martin does well promoting his own try for so long, doesn't he? I think that’s the difference, Joel doesn't talk about it. Martin can’t have a conversation without speaking about it.”

In the 2013 final, Sam followed in Joel’s footsteps and scored a Wembley try of his own.

Sam Tomkins says winning the Challenge Cup in 2013 felt extra special

At this stage he already knew he would be departing the club when the campaign finished, which gave the moment an extra edge.

“It was special for me because I knew I would be leaving Wigan at the end of that season,” he added.

“Playing in that game against Hull was big for me, there was a lot more emotion because I didn’t know when I’d be playing at Wembley again, certainly for a club side.

“It had a little bit more meaning to it. I had been there and experienced it before, and the thing with success is, once you’ve had a taste of it, you just want it again.

“If I had won 10 Grand Finals I would be as equally as eager to win another one this year, it’s addictive. Once you’ve had that relief of being the best team in the Grand Final or the Challenge Cup it’s an amazing feeling.

“I knew I was leaving, even though I wasn’t legally allowed to make it public, so there was a lot riding on that. To score right under the posts and the celebrations is something I will remember forever.”

As well as knowing what it’s like to win a Challenge Cup final, Tomkins was also on the losing side with Wigan in 2017.

He states it’s harder to take than a defeat in the Grand Final, but if you do come away with the victory, it motivates you to go on and win even more.

“It’s definitely worse losing the Challenge Cup,” he explained.

“You've got to get over it and get past it, and then kick on. The pain of losing a final doesn’t subside very quickly.