Wigan Warriors say Bevan French will be afforded all the support he needs after the passing of his mother
Wigan Warriors have released a statement sending their condolences to Bevan French following the passing of his mother.
The fullback returned to Australia last year for rehabilitation after suffering a season ending injury.
He remained there to continue to look after his mum, who was battling a long illness.
On Instagram French shared a heartfelt message: “For forever and more. Words can’t describe the gratitude I have for your sacrifice. Love you Ma. Until we meet again. R.I.P.”
Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski shared a message of support for the 26-year-old.
He said: “Some things in life are bigger than rugby. All our thoughts and prayers are with Bevan and his family at this time. His Wigan family will be waiting with open arms for his return, to care and protect him.”
