The ex-loose forward enjoyed an illustrious playing career with his hometown club, appearing 459 times and winning 10 major honours.

After hanging up his boots in 2020, O’Loughlin has become a member of the Warriors’ coaching staff, and is currently assistant to Matty Peet.

On his OBE, he said: “It’s a strange one for me. You never expect anything like that. It doesn’t enter your mind that you could get one. It does feel strange when I’ve done something I’ve enjoyed doing for so long.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 13/10/2018 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Grand Final - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves - Old Trafford, Manchester, England - Wigan's Sean O'Loughlin.

“This is something I’ve been awarded for being around for the amount of time I have. It’s never felt like a service, it’s me doing something I enjoy. It’s something I’ve loved doing.”

On the invitation to Buckingham Palace to receive his OBE, he said: “I’ve seen pictures of other people doing it in the past and what the occasion is, it should be great and it’s something I look forward to doing.

“When I received the letter, it had a Royal emblem on it. I thought it was a speeding ticket at first. It came as a bit of a surprise.”

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civil service.

O’Loughlin’s honours with Wigan includes the 2013 double and historic World Club Challenge win in 2017.

He was also named in the Super League Dream Team a record seven times, as well as captaining England.

Wigan’s executive director, Kris Radlinski, said: “Sean is such an unassuming superstar. He is admired by teammates and opponents alike. He has played Rugby League for Wigan to such a high standard for many years but the most impressive thing is the manner that he has gone about it.

“He is a quality human being. Everybody wants him to be in their team and then everyone wants him to be their mate and have a beer with him. The balance of his career is admirable. To be finally recognised by the monarchy is such a fitting tribute to an all round great guy.”

Head coach, Matty Peet, added: “I’m very proud. It’s so fitting. We see him as a Wiganer and everything we want the Club to stand for, Sean epitomises it in his hard work but mainly his humility as an outstanding player and one of the best players in our Club’s existence.

“He’s continuously the most humble man in the building and that’s why we love him. He’s just a top man and someone everyone in the Club can learn from and does learn from on a daily basis. He’s turned into a fine Coach as well.