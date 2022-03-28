The former club captain took over some duties following his retirement in 2020, and is now one of Matty Peet’s assistants.

O’Loughlin believes the other staff members and a hardworking playing squad are providing him with plenty of opportunities to learn.

He said: “I’m really enjoying it, we’ve got a great bunch of lads at the club who are always willing to learn, willing to listen, and willing to ask questions, which is great as a coach because it gives you opportunities to have an impact on them.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean O'Loughlin is enjoying his time as a coach with Wigan Warriors

“They are all very open minded and take on board what you are trying to teach them, but you also pick up things from them as well.

“It’s like being a player, it’s something you work on every day and you try to learn little things. I feel like I’ve got a long way to go to be a very good coach but with the people around me, I’m in a very good place. I’m just enjoying it and I am trying to improve what I give to the lads.

“The things you pick up on a day to day basis builds up week on week, month on month, and then over a year is where you get your improvement. I don’t think there is a quick fix to improving, it’s about experience.

“I learned a lot last year with Lammy (Adrian Lam) and this year with Matty (Peet), with Lee (Briers) also coming into that, who because he’s come from a different club, he brings fresh ideas.

“Sometimes as Wigan coaches and players we look at things similar, so having someone coming in from outside that bubble definitely freshens things up.

"I knew Lee quite a while as a player, but getting to know him off the field and seeing how he operates has been a real asset to us.

“Matty gives us a lot of belief and information, so I think it’s a really good place to learn how to be a good coach.

“From a friendship point of view it’s great to work with your mate. If you don’t work well together then that could be a hindrance, but I think we have a good balance of enjoying what we do and having that professional side to things on a daily basis.”

During his playing career, O’Loughlin represented Wigan for 19 seasons, playing 459 games and winning 10 major honours.

The former loose forward says he’s not experienced the itch of wanting to be back out on field following his retirement in 2020.

“I pretty much lost that as soon as I hung the boots up,” he added.

“I’ll always have the enjoyment factor of throwing the ball round and kicking it, but the actual stepping on a pitch and competing is past me.