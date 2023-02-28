Wigan Warriors' Sean O'Loughlin visits Windsor Castle to collect OBE
Wigan Warriors assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin has visited Windsor Castle to pick up his OBE.
By Amos Wynn
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 5:58pm
The legendary loose forward was awarded the honour in The Queen’s Birthday Honours for his services to rugby league.
During an illustrious playing career, he played 459 games and won 10 major honours, captaining both his club and his country.
O’Loughlin attended Windsor Castle on Tuesday, and was part of the two Investiture ceremonies that took place, with the Princess Royal awarding honours to over 130 people.