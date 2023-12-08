Wigan Warriors season review part four: 'Best' performance of season, Leeds thrashing and League Leaders' Shield triumph

This period in the season gave arguably the biggest indication that Matt Peet’s squad were capable of being crowned champions at the end of the year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bevan French experiment was proving to be a success, with the 27-year-old partnering Harry Smith in the halves with head coach Matt Peet hailing the Australian as an ‘influential leader’ in the middle of August.

It became his third position since joining the Warriors, alongside full-back and wing, and after a somewhat questionable start, he proved doubters wrong by fulfilling the role to a tee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a short break to rest an injury, Ireland international Liam Byrne celebrated his 100th appearance and showed his best form during this period - until another injury later ruled him out for the season.

Wigan celebrate Patrick Mago's try against Leeds

Smith’s conversions were put under pressure by pundits, which only appeared to motivate the young half-back, who worked with former rugby union international Paul Grayson on the training field.

Results in August started with a 64-6 victory against Hull KR, who rested their star players with the Challenge Cup final against Leigh ahead at Wembley.

In Round 22, the Warriors fought from behind to pip Tony Smith’s Hull with a 13-12 golden point win - Smith slotting the winner in the 88th minute of the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shock thrashing of league leaders Catalans was to follow in Perpignan, a result nobody would have predicted ahead of kick-off.

Warriors celebrate winning the League Leaders Shield following the Round 27 victory over Leigh Leopards

In the 40C heat, it was Peet’s side who brought the heat with a powerful display with the head coach describing the performance as the best of the season so far.

The forward pack dominated a strong opposition and ended their four-game winning streak as the Warriors looked like a Championship-winning outfit with a 34-0 result.

Into September, four more wins followed as Wigan took top spot on the Super League table, while Peet was awarded coach of the month for the previous period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lightning Jai Field scored the best of the bunch during the 26-8 win over Paul Rowley’s Red Devils at home with a long-range effort on the half-time hooter.

Bevan French, Abbas Miski and Patrick Mago celebrate winning the League Leaders Shield

Then Wigan recorded their biggest ever win at Headingley Stadium with a 50-0 score over the Rhinos, including a hat-trick for star centre Jake Wardle. The nine-try display crushed Leeds’ hopes of a top six finish, while the Warriors leapfrogged St Helens and Catalans on the table thanks to a superior points difference.

That was only boosted in the penultimate round with a 48-6 scoreline over struggling Castleford, with Miski crossing for four of his five tries before half-time.

The Tigers were however assured safety following Wakefield’s dramatic late defeat to Leigh, whom Wigan would face in the final round for a chance to finish at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Peet extended his contract until the end of 2027, while new deals were also announced for Mike Cooper, Patrick Mago and Willie Isa.

A dramatic 10-6 victory at the Leigh Sports Village saw the Warriors claim the League Leaders’ Shield - the first time in front of supporters since 2012 with the success of 2020 behind-closed-doors due to the pandemic.