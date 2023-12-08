Wigan Warriors season review part four: 'Best' performance of season, Leeds thrashing and League Leaders' Shield triumph
The Bevan French experiment was proving to be a success, with the 27-year-old partnering Harry Smith in the halves with head coach Matt Peet hailing the Australian as an ‘influential leader’ in the middle of August.
It became his third position since joining the Warriors, alongside full-back and wing, and after a somewhat questionable start, he proved doubters wrong by fulfilling the role to a tee.
After a short break to rest an injury, Ireland international Liam Byrne celebrated his 100th appearance and showed his best form during this period - until another injury later ruled him out for the season.
Smith’s conversions were put under pressure by pundits, which only appeared to motivate the young half-back, who worked with former rugby union international Paul Grayson on the training field.
Results in August started with a 64-6 victory against Hull KR, who rested their star players with the Challenge Cup final against Leigh ahead at Wembley.
In Round 22, the Warriors fought from behind to pip Tony Smith’s Hull with a 13-12 golden point win - Smith slotting the winner in the 88th minute of the contest.
A shock thrashing of league leaders Catalans was to follow in Perpignan, a result nobody would have predicted ahead of kick-off.
In the 40C heat, it was Peet’s side who brought the heat with a powerful display with the head coach describing the performance as the best of the season so far.
The forward pack dominated a strong opposition and ended their four-game winning streak as the Warriors looked like a Championship-winning outfit with a 34-0 result.
Into September, four more wins followed as Wigan took top spot on the Super League table, while Peet was awarded coach of the month for the previous period.
Lightning Jai Field scored the best of the bunch during the 26-8 win over Paul Rowley’s Red Devils at home with a long-range effort on the half-time hooter.
Then Wigan recorded their biggest ever win at Headingley Stadium with a 50-0 score over the Rhinos, including a hat-trick for star centre Jake Wardle. The nine-try display crushed Leeds’ hopes of a top six finish, while the Warriors leapfrogged St Helens and Catalans on the table thanks to a superior points difference.
That was only boosted in the penultimate round with a 48-6 scoreline over struggling Castleford, with Miski crossing for four of his five tries before half-time.
The Tigers were however assured safety following Wakefield’s dramatic late defeat to Leigh, whom Wigan would face in the final round for a chance to finish at the top.
Boss Peet extended his contract until the end of 2027, while new deals were also announced for Mike Cooper, Patrick Mago and Willie Isa.
A dramatic 10-6 victory at the Leigh Sports Village saw the Warriors claim the League Leaders’ Shield - the first time in front of supporters since 2012 with the success of 2020 behind-closed-doors due to the pandemic.
Recently re-signed Smith made his 100th appearance, with tries from Field and Wardle enough in the bruising encounter to secure a home semi-final tie.