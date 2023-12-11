Wigan Warriors secure Academy product future despite rival Super League interest
The 28-year-old - who came through the Wigan Academy - rejoined the club 12 months ago.
He made three appearances as well as playing a pivotal role in the 2023 Reserves Grand Final victory.
“This is the right place for me right now," said Hampshire, who initially played for Wigan between 2013-16.
"Getting to work with these players and under the staff at this club, I am happy to get another opportunity this year playing for Wigan.”
Coach Matt Peet said: “We are delighted Ryan is staying with us, despite offers from other Super League clubs.
“Ryan has shown an outstanding attitude since his return to the club and even when not selected he was having a positive impact on the group.
“It is important we have competition for places and strength in depth throughout the squad, and Ryan brings this across several positions."