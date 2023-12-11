News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors secure Academy product future despite rival Super League interest

Ryan Hampshire turned down offers from more than one Super League club to sign a one-year extension with Wigan Warriors.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 11th Dec 2023, 19:13 GMT
Ryan Hampshire enjoys Warriors' Grand Final win in October
Ryan Hampshire enjoys Warriors' Grand Final win in October

The 28-year-old - who came through the Wigan Academy - rejoined the club 12 months ago.

He made three appearances as well as playing a pivotal role in the 2023 Reserves Grand Final victory.

“This is the right place for me right now," said Hampshire, who initially played for Wigan between 2013-16.

"Getting to work with these players and under the staff at this club, I am happy to get another opportunity this year playing for Wigan.”

Coach Matt Peet said: “We are delighted Ryan is staying with us, despite offers from other Super League clubs.

“Ryan has shown an outstanding attitude since his return to the club and even when not selected he was having a positive impact on the group.

“It is important we have competition for places and strength in depth throughout the squad, and Ryan brings this across several positions."

