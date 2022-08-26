Wigan Warriors secure Super League second spot with derby victory over St Helens

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet’s side enjoyed some great attacking moments, but impressed most in defence, soaking up pressure on their own line before making the most of the opportunities down the other end.

The win means the Warriors will now have a week off in the play-offs, as well as a home semi-final tie.

The game got off to an intense start, with St Helens putting the Warriors under early pressure.

Wigan Warriors overcame St Helens at the DW Stadium

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This resulted in a penalty after five minutes, with Jonny Lomax successfully converting to make it 2-0.

It wasn’t long until Wigan found a foothold in the game, as they went over for the first try of the evening.

Despite some last-ditch efforts to stop him, Bevan French was able to cross the line on the right side, continuing his fantastic scoring record.

The Warriors’ second try came just after the 20-minute mark.

Mike Cooper shifted the ball to Harry Smith, who broke through a gap in the St Helens line, before assisting Jai Field with a straightforward finish.

Down the other end, Peet’s side produced an excellent bit of defending, with Liam Marshall’s leg stopping Konrad Hurrell from grounding the ball.

Ahead of the break, Wigan extended their lead further, as Liam Farrell produced some magic to go over, sidestepping past multiple players and shrugging several challenges in the process.

After heading into half time with a 18-2 lead, the Warriors remained firm following the restart, while the visitors just couldn’t make the most of having good field position.

When they did get close to the line, someone in cherry and white was there to stop them.

Eventually, Kristian Woolf’s side were able to find a way through, as Joey Lussick powered over, but Ben Davies was unable to add the extras, hooking his kick off target.

For a long time Wigan had been defending well, but hadn’t really been able to get out of their own half.

When an opportunity finally came their way again in the 69th minute, they took it with both hands.

Marshall picked the ball up on the left side, and despite numerous efforts to tackle him, St Helens could not stop him from clambering over the line.

The visitors were able to pull another one back through Joe Batchelor, but it was not enough to halt a good night for the Warriors.

In the final seconds of the game, French rounded things off with his second of the evening to make it 30-10.

One concern after the game will be an injury to Farrell, who limped off after 55 minutes.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Kai Pearce-Paul, Willie Isa, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Mike Cooper, Joe Shorrocks.

Tries: French (11,’ 80’), Field (22’), Farrell (34’), Marshall (69’)

Conversions: Smith (5/5)

St Helens: Jack Welsby, Josh Simm, Konrad Hurrell, Joe Batchelor, Jon Bennison, Ben Davies, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, James Bell, Curtis Sironen, Morgan Knowles.

Interchanges: Joey Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Wingfield.

Tries: Lussick (59’)

Conversions: Davies (0/2)