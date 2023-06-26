News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors secure the services of Catalans Dragons' Tiaki Chan from 2024

Wigan Warriors have made Catalans Dragons’ Tiaki Chan their third signing announcement in the space of 24 hours.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST

The Australian-born French international will join the club from 2024 after penning a three-year deal.

Chan, 23, states he’s looking forward to improving his game further under the coaches at Wigan.

“I am so grateful to get the opportunity to come to such a reputed club for the coming seasons,” he said.

“I look forward to developing under the guidance of Matty Peet, Sean O'Loughlin, Thomas Leuluai and Kris Radlinski who all have immense rugby league knowledge, and all who have been an integral part of my decision to come to Wigan.

“I can’t wait to get in and work hard to earn my spot amongst the players. I'm really excited and looking forward to meeting the supporters, and becoming part of the Cherry and White family.”

Chan played for Saint-Estève XIII before joining the Catalans Dragons.

He made his Super League debut for Steve McNamara’s side against Leeds Rhinos in 2022, with his recent performances earning him a call-up for France’s mid-season international against England in April.

The prop forward is the son of New Zealand international Alex Chan.

On the signing, head coach Matty Peet said: “Tiaki is a dynamic young forward who we feel will go on to be loved by his team mates and the Wigan supporters.”

The Warriors have been busy in the last couple of days preparing for the 2024 campaign.

Alongside Chan, Kruise Leeming and Sam Walters have also been recruited by the club for next year, with both players signing long-term deals.

