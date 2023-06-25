News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors secure the signature of former Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming

Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of former Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Jun 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 21:08 BST

The 27-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the club, starting from the 2024 season.

Leeming, who started his career with Huddersfield Giants, is currently with the Gold Coast Titans, having made the move to the NRL earlier this year.

“I am absolutely delighted to sign for Wigan Warriors from next season,” he said.

Kruise LeemingKruise Leeming
Kruise Leeming
“When I spoke to Matt (Peet) and Kris (Radlinski) their ambition, standards and culture at the club really resonated with me.

“I believe my best rugby is ahead of me and when the time comes I will give it everything to help the club achieve success on the field.”

Wigan head coach Matty Peet is looking forward to adding Leeming to his squad, and believes the signing will prove to be a good move for both parties.

He stated: “Kruise is an outstanding hooker who we believe will be a great fit for Wigan.

“We are delighted to secure him for what should be the best years of his career.”

Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski added: “Kruise is an exciting signing for the club and we are all looking forward to working with him.

“In our conversations, Kruise’s appetite to learn and to enhance the club on and off the field was very impressive.”

Leeming has made 170 Super League appearances, and scored 30 times, since making his debut in the competition back in 2013.

He has won one honour to date- starting in Leeds’ 2020 Challenge Cup final victory.

