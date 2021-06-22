Wigan Warriors' selection dilemmas this week

Prop Brad Singleton has been banned for two matches

Jackson Hastings is vice-captain of the Combined Nations side which takes on England – featuring Warriors John Bateman and Liam Farrell – on Friday night.

Lam reveals All Stars coach Tim Sheens is wanting more Wigan players but, with six other frontline stars missing to either injury or suspension, he doesn’t think it’ll be possible.

The Warriors boss - who made it clear he has supported the England-All Stars game - is considering recalling fringe players from loan spells for the clash with Trinity.

Tony Clubb and Zak Hardaker are still suspended while Dom Manfredi, Bevan French and Jai Field are ruled out through injury.

Lam said: “I think the All Stars were trying to get one or two more players out of us and I don’t think we can field a team if they’re taken.

“I’m hearing Hull KR aren’t playing St Helens on Friday so maybe they can look at that.... that would make sense (to use players from Saints).

“In regards to us we’re going to have to pull some players back from loan spells.”

Four of those players ruled out – Hastings, Hardaker, French and Field – would have been options for full-back, leaving teenager Umyla Hanley the most likely prospect to fill that role this week.

Lam, who says Wigan won’t appeal Singleton’s suspension, revealed winger Manfredi was seeing a specialist last night.

“Dom has a lot of fluid in one knee and a small bone fragment, he’s on a week to week basis but it looks unlikely he’ll be available this week,” said Lam.