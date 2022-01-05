Wigan Warriors set for a huge year as the club celebrates a landmark anniversary

Back in 1872, Queen Victoria sat on the throne while William Ewart Gladstone was the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the first FA Cup final took place as well as the first ever FIFA recognised international game, between Scotland and England.

November 21 of that year saw a meeting take place at the Royal Hotel, on Standishgate, where members of Wigan Cricket Club decided to form Wigan Football Club.

Matt Peet

The mayor of the town Nathan Eckersley was named as president of the club.

In the many years since the club has gone through many changes, enjoyed periods of dominance and cheered on many heroes.

Wiganer Matt Peet is the man at the helm and has made it clear getting the culture of the club right is one of his main priorities, as well as creating a close bond with the fans through a series of community events across the town.

This message is something important from top to bottom, as the Warriors look back at what has come before, as well as making their own mark on the history of the club.

Thomas Leuluai

Peet said: “It has to be based on culture, it has to feel like Wigan. We have to give the town something to be proud of, and if we can do that, anything is possible.”

The importance of this topic is something numerous players have echoed during pre-season.

Captain Thomas Leuluai is also well aware of the significance.

“I agree with his philosophy of breeding a good culture,” he said. “But it’s also about us creating our own.

“Yes, we need to learn and understand the history of the club, but it’s not just about that.”

John Bateman, who skippered England last season, added: “We want to have great culture around the place. I feel as if we lost that, but we are getting back to it.”

Fans have also expressed their excitement on social media and have shared what they are looking forward to most.

One wrote: “Seeing the150th anniversary celebrations and the full launch of the Wigan Heritage Society.”

Another added: “Seeing what Matty Peet can do. Impressed so far by him as assistant and in the short time as head coach.”

One person had a list of things that they can’t wait to see this year.

They Tweeted: “Cade Cust, having two decent big props in Mago and Ellis, a fit Jai Field, how Brad O’Neil develops, and how Liam Byrne and Ethan