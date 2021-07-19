Wigan Warriors sign a "crowd favourite" AND two NRL props

Patrick Mago playing for Souths

All the new recruits are for next season and had previously been reported.

London and ex-Manly winger Abbas Miski as well as NRL props Patrick Mago and Kaide Ellis have all signed two-year contracts with the option of a third year.

Executive director, Kris Radlinski, said: “These are three strong rugby league players who will strengthen our squad next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Kaide and Patrick will boost our young pack of forwards. At ages 24 and 26 respectively, both are big mobile athletes who are the perfect build for modern day rugby league. Having spoken to many people in Australia and having met the guys virtually, I was immediately drawn by their desire to come and make an impact in Super League.

"Abbas has been a shining light in the Championship for London this year. With the retirement of Dom Manfredi at the end of the season, we needed a player who possess similar qualities. He has a crowd favourite written all over him. Fans will warm to his game, his personality and commitment to the club. It was so refreshing meeting such a humble guy who wants to be the best he can be."

Miski, 25, has scored 12 times in 13 games for the Broncos this season.

“I’ve tried to play my very best at London and a couple of opportunities came up and Wigan were on my eye from the very beginning," he said. "I know how great the club is and everything about them speaks professionalism and I wanted to be here. I jumped on the opportunity.

“I know it’s a proud club. Everyone who I’ve spoken to from Wigan takes pride in this club and I definitely want to be a part of that. Next year will be exciting with it being the 150th year for the club and I’m glad to be a part of that. I can’t wait.

“I definitely have a point to prove. I have a lot to improve in my game and I feel like this is the club to help me do that. I want to prove to myself and everyone else that I can be a consistent Super League player and I can offer something to this Club which will help us win trophies.

“The facilities at Robin Park Arena are fascinating. I’ve told all the coaches that it’s the best I’ve seen in a while. As a player, you have no choice but to improve using these facilities – there’s so much good going on here to become a better player.”

Mago, 26, has played 34 NRL games for Brisbane, North Queensland and Souths while Australian Ellis, 24, joins from St George Illawarra.

Mago said: “I’m very much looking forward to this opportunity at the biggest and best club in Super League. I cannot wait for the first time I pull on the jersey and give my all for the fans and this great club.”

Ellis said: “I’m excited to be joining a successful club like Wigan with such proud history. I can’t wait to get over there put the work in, show what I can do and help deliver another trophy to the Club.”