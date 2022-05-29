Wigan Warriors skipper 'lived like nun' to make cup return

The veteran Kiwi - who turns 37 next month - was expected to be out for a number of months after suffering a serious knee injury against St Helens on Good Friday.

However, just six weeks later, he made a shock return to help his side lift the famous trophy for the first time in nine years.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Leuluai celebrates with the Challenge Cup

And he lifted the lid on the fitness regime that enabled him to defy the doctors and answer coach Matty Peet's call at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I knew in the week, I pushed it, I pushed it really hard," he said.

"And I’ve got to thank the physios. At the start I was told 12 weeks, and was back in six.

"When Matty told me he was looking for me, I thought I could do it.

"I got through training, rushed it, and Matty had trust in me to do that, and I’m so grateful we got the win so I could repay that trust.

"I lived like a nun for three weeks! I didn’t touch any beers, I did extra training, swimming.

"The club was really good, I had a sauna blanket at home, they bought me one of them, I jumped in that every night, there were supplements and I literally went full whack.

“I threw everything at it...altitude chambers, ice baths, everything.

"I told my wife I needed to do all I can to give the team a chance, and I have to give special thanks to her.

"She’s got three kids at home, and there was a lot of time spent doing other stuff to try to get myself right.

"I'm really grateful for the part she played. "

Leuluai was even able to play more minutes than was originally planned.

"At the start, Matty told me 25 minutes, at the back end of the game," added Leuluai, whose inspired long pass allowed Harry Smit to set up the winning try for Liam Marshall with three minutes remaining.

"So I was sitting back relaxing, but I could tell the way we started we were a bit nervous, and Matty thought maybe my experience could help in that situation.

"I managed to calm it down a bit...I was a bit angry at that try just before in the corner.

"Then I thought that most of my job was done and I was getting a rest, and then (Cade) Custy got that with his elbow, so Lockers (Sean O'Loughlin) pulled me over and said: ‘You’re on.’

"I hadn’t really trained in the halves the whole time.