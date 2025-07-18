Christian Wade in action on his Wigan Warriors debut

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell has delivered a proud verdict on the club’s latest debutants in Christian Wade and Harvey Makin, whilst predicting we’ll see more of them both in the first-team this year.

Former British and Irish Lions representative Wade made his Super League debut in Wigan’s 30-10 win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend, just a month after making the code switch from rugby union.

The 34-year-old winger made a couple of errors in the first half, but he produced a fine display in the second half as he got on the scoresheet in his first professional rugby league outing.

Warriors skipper Farrell believes the former England rugby union international is only going to get better from here on.

"With Christian, I think coming away from rugby union, he’s had his time in the NFL as well, so producing what he did for us on the weekend after four weeks of training and two reserve-grade games (was impressive),” said Farrell. "Even though he’ll admit himself he made a couple of errors in the game, I thought the effort he put in and his desire to compete were pretty remarkable, considering he has never played the game before.

"He showed some real classy touches and how good of an athlete he is, so I’m sure we’ll see some more of him this year.”

Meanwhile, young prop Makin made his first-team debut for his hometown club in the same game as Wade. The 21-year-old, who has progressed through the youth ranks, featured from the bench for the final 15 minutes in the win over Huddersfield.

"Harvey Makin is another Wigan lad who has come through the system,” said Farrell. “He’s put a lot of effort into getting him to where he is now.

"His family came in before the game to see him and present him with his debut jersey, and he got his chance in the backend of the second half. His family will be made up, he was really made up, and his impact in the game was very positive as well, so I’m sure we’ll see more of him this year as well.”

The Warriors also paid tribute to club icon Sir Billy Boston upon their return to the Brick Community Stadium last week. It was Wigan’s first game back at home following six games on the road, with the club making the most of celebrating Sir Billy’s accolade of becoming the first player to receive a knighthood for services to rugby league.

“The club need massive applause for what they did for Billy on the weekend,” Farrell added. “To put on the spectacle that they did and honour him in the way they did, it was absolutely outstanding.

"One of the moments that really stood out to me was when all his ex-teammates from 50 or 60 years ago came out of the tunnel, and it just put a massive smile on his face. To see moments like that is why we play the game and why we want to be part of this great club.”