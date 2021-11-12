Wigan Warriors snap up NRL half-back

Cade Cust

The 23-year-old played 27 games in the NRL, scoring nine tries, and has been released from his contract to move to the UK.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and I am really looking forward to what the next few years will bring," said Cust.

"I can’t wait to get to work and play at such a prestigious club like Wigan.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Scone, New South Wales, Cust started playing rugby league for his local junior side Scone Thoroughbreds.

After then being scouted by Manly, he and his family travelled to Sydney each week to allow Cust to train and play for Manly’s junior teams.

Cust played a major role in helping the side win the final Holden Cup Premiership in 2017, before playing in the Canterbury Cup NSW for Manly’s feeder club side, Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

Learning from and playing with experienced halves in Daly Cherry-Evans and Kieran Foran, Cust has developed his game in his three years playing in the NRL with Manly.

Cust, who is of Aboriginal descent, represented the Indigenous All Stars this year.