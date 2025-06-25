Wigan Warriors youngster Sam Eseh in loan action for Hull FC

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet insists nothing has changed regarding Sam Eseh’s future, despite Hull FC reportedly being willing to pay a transfer fee for his services on a permanent basis.

The Leeds-born prop, who turns 22 next week, is turning into a fan favourite with Hull FC, currently thriving on a season-long loan with the Black and Whites.

Eseh has had a couple of loan spells during his time with Wigan, but he has genuinely caught the eye for Hull FC this season with strong displays in the middle of the park, leading to suggestions that his stay with John Cartwright’s side could be extended beyond this year.

Speaking last month, Hull FC boss Cartwright admitted that the club were keen to make his move permanent.

When asked if they’d like to sign Eseh permanently, Cartwright replied: “We'd like to, obviously he's on Wigan's books, so it's a bit out of our hands. There'll be a conversation there with him at some point, but I couldn't see them letting Sam go any time soon."

However, Peet was asked about Eseh’s future in the days after Cartwright’s comments on Eseh, and clarified that Eseh was not off-contract at the end of the season, as had been implied, meaning that he will be a Wigan player in 2026.

But Hull’s interest seemingly hasn’t gone away, with Hull Live reporting earlier this week that the club are said to be open to paying a transfer fee to acquire Eseh’s services permanently.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Castleford Tigers, Peet was asked about the most recent reports regarding Eseh, and reaffirmed the club’s stance that nothing had changed regarding the Wakefield Trinity academy product’s future, and that Eseh, as things stand, is expected to be a Wigan player next season.

"They’re not my conversations to have, but nothing has changed since my last comments as far as I’m concerned,” Peet said.

Eseh has played in 10 of Hull FC’s home games this season. He has yet to make a first-team appearance for Wigan, but has spent time on loan with Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC over the last two seasons he has been with the Warriors.