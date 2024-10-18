Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adam Keighran admits he was fuelled by last year’s Grand Final heartbreak with Catalans to make sure he was on the right side of the result with Wigan - hailing a ‘massive achievement’ as the Warriors completed an unprecedented Grand Slam.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peet’s outfit made it back-to-back triumphs at Old Trafford following the hard-fought 9-2 victory over Hull KR, while Keighran featured for the opposition in last year’s showdown, losing 9-2 with Steve McNamara’s Dragons.

There were mixed emotions after tasting defeat at the Theatre of Dreams last October - knowing he would join the new champions on a two-year deal, with his move having been announced ahead of the match in July 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Australian centre picked up his first Grand Final ring in his debut season with the Cherry and Whites, kicking two goals in the victory over the Robins.

Wigan Warriors completed a historic Grand Slam following their Super League Grand Final win

“I said it to the boys [pre-match], it’s a big part of the reason,” Keighran said.

“Me and my family spent eight weeks apart leading up to the Grand Final last year. I’ll admit it now, it probably took a toll to be honest.

“The birth of my daughter sort of suppressed the emotions for three or four weeks [last year]. But when you realise what you’ve missed out on, it was a tough pill to swallow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was a big reason why I wanted to get the win this year and I’m glad I’ve got that now.”

Saturday’s triumph marked a historic Grand Slam in 2024, with the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title all claimed by the Warriors.

“It’s a long year and we’ve got the prize at the end of it, it’s all worthwhile,” 27-year-old Keighran added.

“It’s a massive achievement for the club and something I’m so happy to be a part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t get to play in the Challenge Cup Final, which is obviously a massive part of the competition over here. It’s probably why this one [Super League title] feels like a bit of a bigger achievement for me.

"All the trophies mean a lot to us.”