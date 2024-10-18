Wigan Warriors star Adam Keighran hails ‘massive achievement’ following unprecedented quadruple
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Matt Peet’s outfit made it back-to-back triumphs at Old Trafford following the hard-fought 9-2 victory over Hull KR, while Keighran featured for the opposition in last year’s showdown, losing 9-2 with Steve McNamara’s Dragons.
There were mixed emotions after tasting defeat at the Theatre of Dreams last October - knowing he would join the new champions on a two-year deal, with his move having been announced ahead of the match in July 2023.
And the Australian centre picked up his first Grand Final ring in his debut season with the Cherry and Whites, kicking two goals in the victory over the Robins.
“I said it to the boys [pre-match], it’s a big part of the reason,” Keighran said.
“Me and my family spent eight weeks apart leading up to the Grand Final last year. I’ll admit it now, it probably took a toll to be honest.
“The birth of my daughter sort of suppressed the emotions for three or four weeks [last year]. But when you realise what you’ve missed out on, it was a tough pill to swallow.
“That was a big reason why I wanted to get the win this year and I’m glad I’ve got that now.”
Saturday’s triumph marked a historic Grand Slam in 2024, with the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title all claimed by the Warriors.
“It’s a long year and we’ve got the prize at the end of it, it’s all worthwhile,” 27-year-old Keighran added.
“It’s a massive achievement for the club and something I’m so happy to be a part of.
“I didn’t get to play in the Challenge Cup Final, which is obviously a massive part of the competition over here. It’s probably why this one [Super League title] feels like a bit of a bigger achievement for me.
"All the trophies mean a lot to us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.